San Antonio Spurs must be on top of their game when they face the Suns on Saturday

The youthful Spurs will face a Suns team in the process of changing ownership and presently trending in the wrong direction.

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 2:43 pm

click to enlarge Point-guard Tre Jones has emerged as a consistent scoring threat for San Antonio, lightening the load for Johnson on the offensive end. - San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Point-guard Tre Jones has emerged as a consistent scoring threat for San Antonio, lightening the load for Johnson on the offensive end.
The last time the Spurs and Suns tipped-off at the AT&T Center, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, and Mikal Bridges proved to be a handful for San Antonio, each scoring at least 20 points in a 133-95 blowout.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson finished the night with a team high 27 points, and in a familiar refrain this season, he was one of the few standouts in defeat. It's been an up-and-down season for Johnson, who — outside of rookie Jeremy Sochan — appears to have been shaken the most by the departure of Spurs former shot whisperer Chip Engelland to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Devin Vassell likely sidelined through February, point-guard Tre Jones has emerged as a consistent scoring threat for San Antonio, lightening the load for Johnson on the offensive end.

In an anniversary season seemingly defined by nostalgia rather than on-court success, the youthful Spurs face a Suns team in the process of changing ownership and presently trending in the wrong direction.

$18 and up, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, KENS.

