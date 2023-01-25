San Antonio Spurs must be on top of their game when they face the Suns on Saturday

click to enlarge San Antonio Spurs Point-guard Tre Jones has emerged as a consistent scoring threat for San Antonio, lightening the load for Johnson on the offensive end.

The last time the Spurs and Suns tipped-off at the AT&T Center, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, and Mikal Bridges proved to be a handful for San Antonio, each scoring at least 20 points in a 133-95 blowout.Spurs forward Keldon Johnson finished the night with a team high 27 points, and in a familiar refrain this season, he was one of the few standouts in defeat. It's been an up-and-down season for Johnson, who — outside of rookie Jeremy Sochan — appears to have been shaken the most by the departure of Spurs former shot whisperer Chip Engelland to the Oklahoma City Thunder.With Devin Vassell likely sidelined through February, point-guard Tre Jones has emerged as a consistent scoring threat for San Antonio, lightening the load for Johnson on the offensive end.In an anniversary season seemingly defined by nostalgia rather than on-court success, the youthful Spurs face a Suns team in the process of changing ownership and presently trending in the wrong direction.