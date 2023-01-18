San Antonio Spurs reach multi-year naming rights deal with Victory Capital for training center

The deal comes as the Spurs continue to search for a new name partner for the AT&T Center.

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 4:01 pm

The 34,000-square-foot Victory Capital Performance Center will feature the the most hi-tech innovations in sports technology.
Courtesy of Spurs Sports & Entertainment
The 34,000-square-foot Victory Capital Performance Center will feature the the most hi-tech innovations in sports technology.
Spurs Sports and Entertainment has reached a multi-year naming rights deal with San Antonio-based asset manager Victory Capital for the team's new performance and training center at La Cantera.

The state-of-the-art facility located in far Northwest San Antonio will be named the Victory Capital Performance Center, according to details the NBA franchise released Wednesday. The team didn't release the terms of the deal.

"We welcome the opportunity to work with an elite organization with a winning track record and a commitment to giving back to the San Antonio community," said David Brown, Victory Capital's chairman and CEO. "The Spurs organization is well known for its performance-driven and team-oriented culture, which are values that we share."

The 34,000-square-foot facility will be the new home of basketball operations for the Spurs. It's also first training facility in professional sports almost entirely constructed from timber, according to officials.

The naming rights deal comes as the Spurs continue to scout for a new name partner for the county-owned arena in which the team plays. Last fall, the Silver and Black extended its agreement with telecom giant AT&T after spending months trying to find nail down a replacement.

Dallas-based AT&T's naming rights to the AT&T Center will extend through the 2022-2023 season. The team's search for a replacement is ongoing, officials said late last year.

