San Antonio Spurs see rush on season tickets after winning draft lottery

Spurs Sports and Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt holds the No. 1 lottery pick for the 2023 NBA Draft on Tuesday in Chicago.
Interest in seeing the Spurs in action at the AT&T Center has soared in the hours since San Antonio landed the No. 1 draft pick
for 2023.
The team is expected to draft 19-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama, a move that would likely end its four-season playoff drought and perhaps even put a sixth title within reach.
Since that momentous event, there's been in a surge in interest both in individual
and season tickets. A total of 2,136 season ticket membership deposits have been placed for the Spurs' 2023-24 season, according to the Spurs organization, and the team expect to rack up as many as 400 additional deposits by the end of Wednesday.
“Spurs fans are ready for the [No. 1] draft pick, and our staff is responding to inquiries as quickly as we can for deposits on 2023-24 season tickets,” Spurs Sports and Entertainment Senior Director of Corporate Communications Liberty Swift told the Current
in an email.
The deposits secure fans’ place to attend a “Select a Seat” event at the AT&T Center this Saturday. There, fans can check out a variety of views at the arena and decide what seats they want for the season, according to Swift.
