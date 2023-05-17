San Antonio Spurs see rush on season tickets after winning draft lottery

The Spurs organization expects its number of season ticket deposits to hit 2,500 by the end of Wednesday.

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 4:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Spurs Sports and Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt holds the No. 1 lottery pick for the 2023 NBA Draft on Tuesday in Chicago. - Instagram / Spurs
Instagram / Spurs
Spurs Sports and Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt holds the No. 1 lottery pick for the 2023 NBA Draft on Tuesday in Chicago.
Interest in seeing the Spurs in action at the AT&T Center has soared in the hours since San Antonio landed the No. 1 draft pick for 2023.

The team is expected to draft 19-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama, a move that would likely end its four-season playoff drought and perhaps even put a sixth title within reach.

Since that momentous event, there's been in a surge in interest both in individual and season tickets. A total of 2,136 season ticket membership deposits have been placed for the Spurs' 2023-24 season, according to the Spurs organization, and the team expect to rack up as many as 400 additional deposits by the end of Wednesday.

“Spurs fans are ready for the [No. 1] draft pick, and our staff is responding to inquiries as quickly as we can for deposits on 2023-24 season tickets,” Spurs Sports and Entertainment Senior Director of Corporate Communications Liberty Swift told the Current in an email.

The deposits secure fans’ place to attend a “Select a Seat” event at the AT&T Center this Saturday. There, fans can check out a variety of views at the arena and decide what seats they want for the season, according to Swift.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A San Antonio bar is offering to pay customers' tabs if the Spurs land the No. 1 draft pick

By Michael Karlis

If the Spurs land the top pick, they're likely to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio sports fans celebrate as Spurs land No. 1 NBA draft pick

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio sports fans celebrate as Spurs land No. 1 NBA draft pick

Online interest in Spurs tickets skyrockets after San Antonio lands No. 1 NBA draft pick

By Michael Karlis

Spurs fans lined up to take photos at this mural of French phenom Victor Wembanyama wearing a Spurs jersey.

Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo brings her psychic schtick to San Antonio this weekend

By Nina Rangel

The big-haired reality TV personality has made a name — and a fortune — by charging people for her mystical services.

Also in Arts

Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo brings her psychic schtick to San Antonio this weekend

By Nina Rangel

The big-haired reality TV personality has made a name — and a fortune — by charging people for her mystical services.

Comedian Matteo Lane brings his Al Dente Tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center Friday

By Dalia Gulca

Matteo Lane has shared stages with Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Bob the Drag Queen.

T. Rex roars into the Witte Museum this month in new exhibition 'Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family'

By Dalia Gulca

With the help of rear projection, the cast skeleton of T.rex "Scotty" has a shadow that appears to roar.

Free convention Pop Madness returns to San Antonio's Central Library on Saturday, May 13

By Christianna Davies

This free event brings together a vast array of fandoms.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us