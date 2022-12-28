San Antonio Spurs sell 50,000 tickets for Jan. 13 return to Alamodome, nearing NBA record

A limited number of $50 lower-level tickets plus $10 community tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 11:19 am

The Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors when they return to the Alamodome next month. - Spurs / Reginald Thomas II
The Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors when they return to the Alamodome next month.
The San Antonio Spurs are that much closer to making NBA history with the team's  Friday, Jan. 13 return to the Alamodome.

Fans of the Silver and Black have so far purchased more than 50,000 tickets for the matchup against the Golden State Warriors — the largest number ever sold by the team for a single game.

The return to the Alamodome is intended to celebrate the Spurs' 50th season. Before landing at the AT&T Center, the Spurs called the Alamodome home for a 10-year stretch that ended in 2002. The team even bagged the 1999 NBA Championship while playing there.  

With the 50,000-ticket milestone, the Spurs-Warriors matchup will mark the fourth time in NBA history a game has pulled 50,000 attendees, according to Spurs officials. The game is also "fast approaching" the previous NBA record of more than 62,046 set by the Atlanta Hawks when they hosted the Chicago Bulls in 1998, they added.

The Spurs are offering a limited run of 50 lower-level tickets for $50 each, which are “hidden” for fans to find throughout the Alamodome's 100 and 200 levels. Those seats are available online in pairs on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one pair per household.

A limited number of $10 community tickets are also available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Alamodome box office and online, according to the team.

$10 and up, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, ticketmaster.com.

