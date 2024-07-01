WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio Spurs sign aging point guard Chris Paul for $11 million

Although a 12-time All-Star, some former teammates have criticized the 39-year-old's leadership style.

By on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 at 10:55 am

click to enlarge Chris Paul attends a Disney event in 2024. - Shutterstock / lev radin
Shutterstock / lev radin
Chris Paul attends a Disney event in 2024.
The San Antonio Spurs have signed aging point guard Chris Paul to a one-year contract worth $11 million, ESPN reports.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, became a free agent over the weekend after the Golden State Warriors decided they didn't want to pay the $30 million remaining on his contract. That allowed the Silver and Black to pick up the 39-year-old on a contract below the league-veteran minimum.

Despite his accolades as a point guard, the ringless Paul is generally regarded as being past his prime. He averaged a meager 9 points and 7 assists during the 2023-2024 season, the worst stats he's posted in his 20-year career.

Even so, some NBA observers fired off social media posts praising the Spurs for the signing. Several said Paul is the veteran voice the team needs in a locker room where the average age is 23.

Even so, Paul has been criticized by former teammates and players for his off-court behavior.

Former teammate Matt Barnes, who played with Paul during the "Lob City" Clippers, described the fading star's leadership style as an "acquired taste." Meanwhile, retired guard Rajon Rondo, who's had a long-standing rivalry with Paul, called him a "terrible teammate."

Even so, Spurs Hall of Fame head coach Gregg Popovich appears to like the guy.

"He's one of the all-time best competitors ever in the league," Popovich said during a post-game press conference that followed a loss to the Warriors last season. "He's a great leader, great competitor. It's always fun to see him."

Fans will just have to see if Paul, who played only 58 games last season, is what the Spurs' locker room actually needs.

If not, the good news is it's just for one season.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

June 26, 2024

