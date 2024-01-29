LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio Spurs take on the Cavs ahead of annual Rodeo Road Trip

The Saturday, Feb. 3 game will be a rematch of the teams' close game in early January.

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 9:56 am

click to enlarge The Spurs' annual Rodeo Road Trip serves as a chemistry builder that gives head coach Gregg Popovich an extended opportunity to close ranks and correct course. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs' annual Rodeo Road Trip serves as a chemistry builder that gives head coach Gregg Popovich an extended opportunity to close ranks and correct course.
As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, Feb. 8, the rebuilding Spurs host Jarrett Allen and the Cavaliers in their last home game before this season's nine-game Rodeo Road Trip.

Allen led the way for the Cavs in a close 115-117 win against the Spurs in Cleveland in early January, during which he posted a commanding 29 points and 16 rebounds. Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama responded with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, while shooting guard Devin Vassell contributed 22 points.

Wembanyama is currently leading the league in blocked shots despite playing limited minutes. His first Rodeo Road Trip kicks off in Florida with stops in Miami and Orlando before heading north to Brooklyn and Toronto. After the All-Star Break, the gauntlet continues for the Spurs with matchups in Sacramento and Minneapolis.

In what has quickly become a lost season in San Antonio, the team's annual chemistry builder gives head coach Gregg Popovich an extended opportunity to close ranks and correct course.

$22 and up, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com, KENS.

