San Antonio Spurs to be featured in 19 nationally televised games this season

Victor Wembanyama will be his NBA regular season debut in a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at the Frost Bank Center at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
The Wemby effect continues.
With No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama on board, the San Antonio Spurs' regular season schedule
for the 2023-2024 season has expanded to 19 nationally televised games. Contrast that with last season, when the team was broadcast to fans nationwide on a meager four occasions
.
The Spurs released their highly anticipated regular season schedule Thursday afternoon, and it shows that Wembanyama will make his official NBA regular season debut in a matchup against the rival Dallas Mavericks. That game is scheduled for the Frost Bank Center at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Other highlights from the Spurs' regular season schedule include a New Year's Eve at-home battle against the Boston Celtics and a March 15 home game versus the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.
There will be no game at the Alamodome this year, according to the schedule. However, the Silver and Black will head north to Austin again for the I-35 series, during which "The Extraterrestrial" and gang will take on the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets on March 15 and 17, respectively.
Tickets for regular season games go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, for the general public. However, members of the Official Spurs Fan Club can get access starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.
Once again, it feels like a good time to be a Spurs fan.
