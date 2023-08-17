LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio Spurs to be featured in 19 nationally televised games this season

Last season, the team was televised nationally a meager four times.

By on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 at 3:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Victor Wembanyama will be his NBA regular season debut in a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at the Frost Bank Center at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. - Instagram / spurs
Instagram / spurs
Victor Wembanyama will be his NBA regular season debut in a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at the Frost Bank Center at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
The Wemby effect continues.

With No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama on board, the San Antonio Spurs' regular season schedule for the 2023-2024 season has expanded to 19 nationally televised games. Contrast that with last season, when the team was broadcast to fans nationwide on a meager four occasions.

The Spurs released their highly anticipated regular season schedule Thursday afternoon, and it shows that Wembanyama will make his official NBA regular season debut in a matchup against the rival Dallas Mavericks. That game is scheduled for the Frost Bank Center at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Other highlights from the Spurs' regular season schedule include a New Year's Eve at-home battle against the Boston Celtics and a March 15 home game versus the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.

There will be no game at the Alamodome this year, according to the schedule. However, the Silver and Black will head north to Austin again for the I-35 series, during which "The Extraterrestrial" and gang will take on the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets on March 15 and 17, respectively.

Tickets for regular season games go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, for the general public. However, members of the Official Spurs Fan Club can get access starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

Once again, it feels like a good time to be a Spurs fan.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'This is Halloween!' — Tim Burton-themed exhibition debuts at the McNay Art Museum this week

By Caroline Wolff

Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton

Nike nicknames San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama 'The Extraterrestrial'

By Michael Karlis

A fan holds up a cutout of No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama at the Spurs' draft watch party at the AT&T Center.

Traders Village San Antonio unleashes Mesozoic fun with dinosaur-themed corn maze

By Brandon Rodriguez

This year's corn maze at Traders Village will include three difficulty levels.

Slab Cinema and The Dog Guide to host dog-friendly screening of Homeward Bound on Saturday

By Jace Gertz

The movie follows a trio of talking pets who think they were left behind by their owners and set off into the mountain wilderness looking for home.

Also in Arts

Slab Cinema and The Dog Guide to host dog-friendly screening of Homeward Bound on Saturday

By Jace Gertz

The movie follows a trio of talking pets who think they were left behind by their owners and set off into the mountain wilderness looking for home.

Briscoe Museum closes out Summer Film Series with Jordan Peele's 2022 thriller Nope

By Macks Cook

Nope continues Jordan Peele's directorial legacy of combining sharp cultural criticism with elements of horror and comedy.

Traders Village San Antonio unleashes Mesozoic fun with dinosaur-themed corn maze

By Brandon Rodriguez

This year's corn maze at Traders Village will include three difficulty levels.

Outdoor Family Film Series continues at the Mission Marquee with The Outsiders

By Jace Gertz

The Outsiders depicts the rivalry between two gangs divided by socioeconomic status — the working-class Greasers and upper-crust Socs.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us