San Antonio Spurs to host fan fest, watch party this Sunday to inaugurate Frost Plaza

The party will serve as a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the gathering space at the team's $500 million training campus.

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 12:07 pm

click to enlarge The Spurs' beloved Coyote may make an appearance at this weekend's watch party. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Spurs
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs' beloved Coyote may make an appearance at this weekend's watch party.
The San Antonio Spurs are celebrating the opening of Frost Plaza — the outdoor gathering space at the team's new Northwest San Antonio training facility — with a fan fest and official watch party this Sunday.

The event will kick off at 3 p.m. with a ribbon cutting including Frost Bank and Spurs leaders, followed by a 3:30 p.m. basketball skills clinic featuring student athletes from two local middle schools.

The pre-game festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with free Spurs-themed pan dulce for the first 500 attendees. Mobile kitchens, including the Spurs Street Eats truck, will sell food, and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase.

A DJ, a photo booth, balloon art, face-painting, interactive lawn games and giveaways also also precede the Silver and Black’s 6 p.m. tip off off against Miami Heat. Fans will watch the game on the plaza's 40-foot outdoor screen.  

Frost Plaza is located at The Rock at La Cantera, the Spurs’ new $500 million training and practice campus. A restaurant inside the facility is expected to begin serving next spring.

In August 2023, Frost Bank became the new naming rights partner for the Spurs' arena, celebrating the financial institution’s position as the team's longest-tenured partner and bank.

“All of us at Frost look forward to welcoming the community to the beautiful new Frost Plaza at the Rock,” Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green said in an emailed statement. “We’re proud to be able to share this experience with San Antonio.” 

Frost Plaza is located at 1 Spurs Way.

