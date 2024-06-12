SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio Spurs to host free NBA Draft watch party at The Rock at La Cantera

Those who RSVP and arrive early will receive free drink tickets while supplies last.

By on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 at 12:46 pm

click to enlarge Fans will be able to watch the Spurs make the No. 4 and No. 8 picks on The Rock's 40-foot outdoor LED screen. - Courtesy Photo / Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Courtesy Photo / Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Fans will be able to watch the Spurs make the No. 4 and No. 8 picks on The Rock's 40-foot outdoor LED screen.
The San Antonio Spurs will host a free NBA Draft watch party later this month at the team’s ritzy new Northwest side training and lifestyle facility.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at The Rock at La Cantera, 1 Spurs Way. Fans will be able to watch the Spurs make the No. 4 and No. 8 picks of the 2024 NBA Draft on the facility’s 40-foot outdoor LED screen, according to franchise officials.

Attendees also will be able to take photos with the Spurs Coyote and enter raffles for the chance to win autographed memorabilia. Team merchandise also will be available for sale.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required, according to the Spurs. Those who RSVP and check in will receive free drink tickets while supplies last. Fans can RSVP by texting “DRAFTSA” to (210)-444-5050 or checking in online.

Although there’s likely to be less interest in this year’s draft compared to last, when the Spurs had the No. 1 pick, the franchise is still could scoop up some prime talent.

Inside the Silver and Black reported on Tuesday that draft prospect Zaccharie Risacher is scheduled to work out with the team this week. Even so, most analysts expect the French forward to go to the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the No. 1 pick.

The Spurs are projected to wind up with UConn guard Stephon Castle at No. 4 and Kentucky point guard Rob Dillingham at No. 8, according to the most recent CBS Mock Draft, published on Wednesday.

June 12, 2024

