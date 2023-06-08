VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio Spurs to host NBA Draft watch party June 22 at AT&T Center

Most observers expect the Silver and Black to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge Tickets are on sale no and are only available to San Antonio and Austin residents. - Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment
Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment
The Spurs are having a party — and all of San Antonio and Austin (sigh) are invited.

The Silver and Black wants fans to flock to the AT&T Center for a free watch party as team officials make the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The event, which will be displayed real-time on the arena Jumbotron, will mark the first time in 26 years the franchise has first dibs.

Of course, this isn't just any draft. Many observers expect San Antonio to bring home French Phenom Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old whom even LeBron James has described as a generational talent.

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. They're non-transferable, however, and only those with a San Antonio or Austin mailing address can qualify. No post-office boxes will be accepted.

Free parking will be available starting at 3:30 p.m., and arena doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is all ages.

An official afterparty will kick off at the AT&T Center's ULTRA Club at 8:30 p.m., where fans can enjoy live music and celebrate the newest members of the Spurs family.

What's more, fans will be able to pick up new Spurs gear following the draft — and it's a safe bet that will include jerseys featuring the name of the team's latest high-profile addition.

Free, Thursday, June 22, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

