San Antonio Spurs to play highest number of nationally televised games in 3 years

The Silver and Black only appeared in four nationally televised games in 2022, the season before the arrival of Victor Wembanyama.

By on Fri, Aug 16, 2024 at 12:33 pm

Jeremy Sochan, Victory Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson (left to right) pose for a photo during the San Antonio Spurs' 2023 Media Day event.
Michael Karlis
Jeremy Sochan, Victory Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson (left to right) pose for a photo during the San Antonio Spurs' 2023 Media Day event.
For the 2024-2025 season, the San Antonio Spurs will play the team's highest number of nationally televised games in at least three years.

The Silver and Black are scheduled for 21 games that will receive U.S.-wide broadcast, per the team's regular season schedule released Thursday. That's up from 2022, when the team only played in four nationally televised games.

The regular season will get underway at 6:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 24 in matchup against Luka Doncic and the Western Conference Champion Mavericks in Dallas. That game will air on TNT.

Other nationally televised highlights from the season include three games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, two against the reigning 18-time NBA Champion Boston Celtics and a Christmas Day matinee against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Spurs' Nov. 15 In-Season Tournament opener against LeBron James and the Lakers at the Frost Bank Center will also be carried on ESPN.

To the displeasure of some fans on social media, three of the Spurs' "home games" won't be played inside San Antonio city limits.

Instead, the Silver and Black will play two of those at Austin's Moody Center, competing Feb. 20 against the Phoenix Suns and Feb. 21 against the Detroit Pistons as part of the annual I-35 Series. The Suns matchup will be carried on TNT.

The other home game not being played in the Alamo City will be in Victor Wembanyama's hometown of Paris against the Indiana Pacers as part of the NBA's Paris Games. That Jan. 25 contest will air on ESPN.

The Spurs also will play the Indiana Pacers in Paris on Jan. 23 in a game airing on NBA TV.

The Spurs' expanded TV reach appears to be a direct result of the team lassoing Wembanyama, a No. 1 draft pick, last season. In the 7-foot-3 phenom's rookie year, the team's number of nationally televised games shot up to 19 from four.

Single-game tickets for the Spur's 2024-25 regular season game are on sale now.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

