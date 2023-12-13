LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio Spurs to tangle with LeBron's Lakers on Wednesday and Friday

At age 38, LeBron James is still averaging an astounding 24 points per game.

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 9:09 am

click to enlarge Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.
Now in his 21st NBA season, Lakers forward LeBron James recently surpassed hoops icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leader in minutes played. At age 38, he's still averaging an astounding 24 points per game.

With the in-season tournament in the rearview mirror, he and the Lakers arrive in San Antonio this week for a pair of nationally televised games against the struggling Spurs.

The brilliance of rookie Victor Wembanyama notwithstanding, San Antonio's season thus far has been largely defined by their worst start in franchise history through 21 games. The team weathered losing streaks of 11 and 16 games last season on their way to just 22 wins, suggesting fans should settle in for another rough campaign.

Next up for the Spurs is a Sunday afternoon matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, where the team will honor Hall of Famer and NBA Finals MVP Tony Parker, giving Spurs faithful a timely opportunity to revisit San Antonio's quiet dynasty.

$36 and up, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com, NBA TV (Wednesday) and ESPN (Friday).

