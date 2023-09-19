BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama says he's going for gold at next year's Paris Olympics

Wembanyama's comments came following France's disappointing second-round exit in the FIBA World Cup.

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris. - Shutterstock / kovop
Shutterstock / kovop
The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris.
Even though he's yet to compete in a single regular-season NBA game, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama said he plans to win a gold medal for his homeland of France in next year's Olympics, ESPN reports.

Wembanyama made the comments Tuesday to French media following the country's disappointing second-round exit during the FIBA World Cup.

"Performing well at the Olympics would be a great story," Wembanyama told reporters, according to ESPN. "I'll be present at the Olympics, and there's no other goal than gold."

Wembanyama also said he was disappointed with France's performance at the FIBA World Cup but added that he can't be too judgmental because he wasn't there playing on the team.

Before the 7-foot-3 Frenchman can play for France's national squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he'll need to prove himself during the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA Season.

Most onlookers expect Wembanyama to make his regular-season debut at the Spurs' home opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

