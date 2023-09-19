San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama says he's going for gold at next year's Paris Olympics

click to enlarge
The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris.
Even though he's yet to compete in a single regular-season NBA game, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama said he plans to win a gold medal for his homeland of France in next year's Olympics, ESPN reports
Wembanyama made the comments Tuesday to French media following the country's disappointing second-round exit during the FIBA World Cup.
"Performing well at the Olympics would be a great story," Wembanyama told reporters, according to ESPN. "I'll be present at the Olympics, and there's no other goal than gold."
Wembanyama also said he was disappointed with France's performance at the FIBA World Cup but added that he can't be too judgmental because he wasn't there playing on the team.
Before the 7-foot-3 Frenchman can play for France's national squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he'll need to prove himself during the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA Season.
Most onlookers expect Wembanyama to make his regular-season debut at the Spurs' home opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
