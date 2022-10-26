San Antonio Spurs will butt heads with the Chicago Bulls on Friday

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs As the Spurs embrace a rebuild, the struggle is real for a fanbase that only has one nationally televised game scheduled for the season, on Jan. 13.

Heading into Bulls training camp, former Spur DeMar DeRozan reflected on his three-season tenure in San Antonio."I developed in a lot of great ways as a basketball player, but in the same token, I just felt nonexistent for those years," DeRozan told The Old and the Three podcast. "It wasn't like we was on TV, we wasn't competing. There was so much to it that was a struggle."As the Spurs embrace a rebuild, the struggle is real for a fanbase that only has one nationally televised game scheduled for the season: its Jan. 13 matchup against the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the Alamodome.With Gregg Popovich's all-time coaching wins record in the rearview mirror, San Antonio appears intent on joining the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in a race to the bottom to see which gets to draft generational talent Victor Wembanyama next June.Barring breakout seasons from lottery picks Joshua Primo and Devin Vassell, San Antonio's roster seems to lack the playmaking and scoring ability to compete in the NBA on a nightly basis.