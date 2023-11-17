San Antonio Spurs will face beefed-up Clippers on Monday and Wednesday

click to enlarge Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.

When the Spurs and Clippers last clashed in October, Gregg Popovich and his youthful squad left Los Angeles with a 40-point loss that would have likely sent prior incarnations of his team into a tailspin.Instead, San Antonio responded with consecutive victories against Kevin Durant and the Suns in Phoenix, including a statement win that reverberated across the league when young phenom Victor Wembanyama surged for 38 points and 10 rebounds.Assists aside, Wembanyama is putting up numbers comparable to LeBron James during his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers — and in fewer minutes of playing time.Since then, the Clippers added James Harden via trade to a stacked roster that now includes two regular season MVPs in Harden and Russell Westbrook, and one two-time Finals MVP in Kawhi Leonard.With back-to-back home games versus the Clippers, and road matchups against the Warriors and NBA champion Nuggets next on the schedule, challenges abound for Wembanyama and the Spurs.