San Antonio Spurs will face beefed-up Clippers on Monday and Wednesday

The Clippers added James Harden via trade to a stacked roster that also includes Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard.

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 2:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.
When the Spurs and Clippers last clashed in October, Gregg Popovich and his youthful squad left Los Angeles with a 40-point loss that would have likely sent prior incarnations of his team into a tailspin.

Instead, San Antonio responded with consecutive victories against Kevin Durant and the Suns in Phoenix, including a statement win that reverberated across the league when young phenom Victor Wembanyama surged for 38 points and 10 rebounds.

Assists aside, Wembanyama is putting up numbers comparable to LeBron James during his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers — and in fewer minutes of playing time.

Since then, the Clippers added James Harden via trade to a stacked roster that now includes two regular season MVPs in Harden and Russell Westbrook, and one two-time Finals MVP in Kawhi Leonard.

With back-to-back home games versus the Clippers, and road matchups against the Warriors and NBA champion Nuggets next on the schedule, challenges abound for Wembanyama and the Spurs.

$33 and up, 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 and Wednesday, Nov. 22, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com, KENS (Monday) and Bally Sports SW-SA (Wednesday).

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Spurs fans go after Gregg Popovich online over losing streak

By Michael Karlis

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters during a post game presser that for his team to improve, they need to "get tired of getting your ass kicked."

Six holiday markets offering locally made gifts in San Antonio

By Macks Cook

The San Antonio Museum of Art's Holiday Museum Market returns on Dec. 9.

Making Art Accessible: San Antonio artists embrace the flexible format of prints

By Bryan Rindfuss

Six Yellow Conchas, Eva Marengo Sanchez

Jesus Christ Superstar comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on 50th Anniversary Tour

By Caroline Wolff

The tour cast includes Jack Hopewell as Jesus Chriist and Elvie Ellis (pictured) as Judas Iscariot.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Spurs fans go after Gregg Popovich online over losing streak

By Michael Karlis

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters during a post game presser that for his team to improve, they need to "get tired of getting your ass kicked."

Making Art Accessible: San Antonio artists embrace the flexible format of prints

By Bryan Rindfuss

Six Yellow Conchas, Eva Marengo Sanchez

Six holiday markets offering locally made gifts in San Antonio

By Macks Cook

The San Antonio Museum of Art's Holiday Museum Market returns on Dec. 9.

San Antonio's Popovich lashes out at senator for blocking military promotions

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich suffers no fools.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us