San Antonio Spurs will take on the Suns and Kevin Durant in back-to-back games

Scheduled for Saturday and Monday, the home games will pit Victor Wembanyama against his favorite player when he grew up in France.

By on Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 3:38 pm

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.
Victor Wembanyama was recently recognized with consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors after averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks in February.

The Spurs closed out the month with a raucous win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where Wemby loomed large on both ends of the court, including a signature block against Chet Holmgren down the stretch.

Next up on the schedule are back-to-back home games against the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant, Wembanyama's favorite player growing up in France. In a season hindered by injuries, the Suns remain in the playoff mix and would prefer to avoid the play-in tournament to begin a postseason run.

Expect another stellar outing from Wembanyama, who scorched the Suns in Phoenix with 38 points way back in November.

At his current pace, left shoulder soreness appears be the only thing stopping the No. 1 draft pick from lifting the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy.

$15 and up, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23 and Monday, March 25, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com, Bally Sports SW-SA.

March 20, 2024

