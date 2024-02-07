Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo boot scoots its way into town this week

This year's live music slate features artists as diverse as Cheap Trick, Grupo el Duelo and Wynonna Judd.

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 9:45 am

click to enlarge The annual hoedown promises livestock encounters ranging from bull riding and mutton bustin' to pony races and pig racing. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
A mural outside historic Freeman Coliseum titled Building Life's Memories colorfully showcases a constellation of different figures — a band performing, a rodeo clown smiling and a bull bucking its rider.

For two weeks, the figures in this mural will come to life when the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo boots, scoots and boogies into the Freeman.

The annual hoedown promises livestock encounters ranging from bull riding and mutton bustin' to pony races and pig racing. The fairgrounds offer a wide range of grub options along with carnival rides and more than 175 vendors peddling their wares. Plus, the can't-miss live music slate features artists as diverse as rockers Cheap Trick, norteño band Grupo el Duelo and music legend Wynonna Judd.

The events calendar on the rodeo's website provides a comprehensive list of goings-on — $12 in advance serves as general admission to the fairgrounds for adults ($15 at the gate), with additional prices for certain rodeo events and concerts.

Times and pricing vary, Feb. 8-25, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 225-5851, sarodeo.com.

