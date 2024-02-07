San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo boot scoots its way into town this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo The annual hoedown promises livestock encounters ranging from bull riding and mutton bustin' to pony races and pig racing.

A mural outside historic Freeman Coliseum titledcolorfully showcases a constellation of different figures — a band performing, a rodeo clown smiling and a bull bucking its rider.For two weeks, the figures in this mural will come to life when the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo boots, scoots and boogies into the Freeman.The annual hoedown promises livestock encounters ranging from bull riding and mutton bustin' to pony races and pig racing. The fairgrounds offer a wide range of grub options along with carnival rides and more than 175 vendors peddling their wares. Plus, the can't-miss live music slate features artists as diverse as rockers Cheap Trick, norteño band Grupo el Duelo and music legend Wynonna Judd.The events calendar on the rodeo's website provides a comprehensive list of goings-on — $12 in advance serves as general admission to the fairgrounds for adults ($15 at the gate), with additional prices for certain rodeo events and concerts.