San Antonio Street Art Initiative's inaugural Fiesta Block Party takes over the St. Mary's Strip Saturday

The San Antonio Street Art Initiative (SASAI) and Lone Star Beer have partnered to host the first annual Fiesta Block Party on the St. Mary's Strip on Saturday, April 2.The event will feature live music at nine participating bars, plus new murals on St. Mary's street in addition to the 60 murals made possible by SASAI in the last three years.Participating bars along St. Mary's Strip include Paper Tiger, El Búho, Squeezebox, El Ojo, Faust, The Lonesome Rose, Hi-Tones, Midnight Swim and Rumble.Festivities at Paper Tiger will be free, with a lineup featuring performances by Santiago Jiménez Jr., Garrett T. Capps, and the Texaxes. Live music will be performed at Hi-Tones and The Lonesome Rose, while the other bars participating in the Fiesta Block Party will feature live DJ sets.The non-profit charity SASAI focuses on education and mural art programming in order to showcase and help grow the careers of local talented artists. According to a press release, Lone Star Beer will be sponsoring and supporting SASAI through the growth of their artists advocacy program, LOGIT, as well as with the creation of new courtyard murals at Paper Tiger.