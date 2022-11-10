San Antonio tattoo shop partners with Helotes Humane Society on Tats 4 Cats fundraiser

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 3:04 pm

New San Antonio tattoo shop Prospect Parlor will hold a Tats 4 Cats fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 19 , donating 5% from each feline-focused flash tattoo to the Helotes Humane Society.

Representatives of the Helotes Humane Society will be onsite from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to receive donations of cash and supplies, as well as offer up furry friends for adoption.

The shelter is seeking kitten and puppy food, new or slightly used collars, powdered kitten and puppy formula, puppy pads and cat litter. Cleaning supplies such as Dawn dish soap, trash bags, sponges, scrub pads, paper towels, laundry detergent, disinfectant wipes and unscented baby wipes are also needed.

The artists of Prospect Parlor, 3218 Northwestern Drive, have created dozens of sheets of cat-themed tattoo flash for the event.
The female-owned and -staffed tattoo and barber shop opened earlier this year, offering tats and permanent makeup in addition to fades, lashes, brows, balayage, root touch-ups, styling and tooth gems.

Prospect Parlor will keep donation boxes set up in the shop for the entire month of November for those unable to make the fundraiser.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

