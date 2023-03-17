San Antonio | The Saga video returns to San Fernando Cathedral

click to enlarge The display, which was created by the French painter, Xavier de Richemont and specifically designed for the cathedral's facade.

The colorful, kaleidoscopic video installation San Antonio | The Saga has returned to San Fernando Cathedral after being on hiatus since January.



The display, which lights up the 7,000-square-foot facade of the downtown landmark, has enticed spectators since 2014. However, it was suspended earlier this year to allow for repairs on the roof of the cathedral, located at 115 N Main Ave.



The display, created by French painter Xavier de Richemont, takes viewers on a 24-minute journey highlighting the people, culture and history of San Antonio. It includes narration along with its bright visuals.



San Antonio | The Saga is projected onto San Fernando at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. All viewings are free.