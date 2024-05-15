San Antonio youth arts nonprofit SAY Sí holding family friendly block party

click to enlarge
Facebook / SAY Sí
Participants in one of SAY Sí's programs create art.
Growing in leaps and bounds since its 1994 inception as an offshoot of the King William Neighborhood Association, the local nonprofit SAY Sí has played a vital role in educating countless young artists growing up in San Antonio.
Nationally recognized for its tuition-free programs covering visual arts, theater, new media and — most recently — video game design, the organization routinely reaches attendance capacity and outgrows its spaces, prompting relocation.
In the COVID era, SAY Sí departed its longtime stomping ground around the Blue Star Arts Complex for an industrial warehouse on the city’s West Side.
Now, in the midst of planning to expand its programs to include culinary arts, digital music composition and journalism, SAY Sí is inviting the community to share in its latest chapter with a family-friendly block party on Saturday, May 18.
Presented in participation with fellow nonprofits such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas, San Anto Cultural Arts and Planned Parenthood South Texas, the free event includes an art market featuring SAY Sí alums, art-making activities in four indoor studios, DJ sets by students from the youth empowerment program
The AM Project, a kids’ corner courtesy of H-E-B and free paletas while supplies last. Guests can also get a glimpse of the talents SAY Sí is fostering through “Stories Seldom Told: Nostos/Algos,” an exhibition of nostalgia-inspired installations created by middle and high school students.
Free, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, SAY Sí, 1310 S. Brazos St., (210) 201-4950, saysi.org.
