San Antonio Zoo Lights returns this weekend

Tickets start at $27 for kids, and $31 for adults.

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge Guests can explore six themed areas and enjoy the new Lakeside Laser Lightshow starting Saturday, Nov. 18. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Guests can explore six themed areas and enjoy the new Lakeside Laser Lightshow starting Saturday, Nov. 18.
The San Antonio Zoo's nationally recognized holiday celebration is returning this Saturday.

Zoo Lights will return on Nov. 18 and run through Dec. 31, transforming the park into a winter wonderland, according to a press release.

Guests can stroll through six themed areas, including Cowboy's Yuletide Trail, Polar Playground, Water Wonderland, Starr Safari, Candy Lane and Peppermint Path. Attendees can also enjoy the new Lakeside Laser Lightshow, a mesmerizing spectacle where fog, snow, lights and enchanting projections create a dazzling show.

"This year's event promises to be our most spectacular yet, with dazzling lights, enchanting displays, and unforgettable experiences," President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow said in a statement.

What's more, this year, the zoo's holiday celebration was nominated for USA Today Readers Choice Awards "Best Zoo Lights." San Antonians can vote for the San Antonio Zoo Lights as the best in the nation by visiting USA Today's website.

"Being nominated for Best Zoo Lights in the country is a testament to our incredible team and our valued sponsor, CPS Energy, for making Zoo Lights shine even brighter," Morrow said in a statement. "Join us and witness the magic of Zoo Lights as we inspire a love for wildlife and conservation."

Zoo Lights is free for members and included with standard admission tickets, which start at $27.99 for kids and $31.99 for adults.

Bexar County residents can enjoy Zoo Lights for only $8 on Nov. 24 and Dec. 4 as part of the zoo's Locals Days.

