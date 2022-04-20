San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to children of active duty military

Instagram / usmarinecorps
Up to immediate family members of an active US service member can get free admission.
The children of active military members will get free admission to the San Antonio Zoo
Wednesday to celebrate the Department of Defense’s “Month of the Military Child.”
Up to four immediate family members of a service member can receive free admission on Wednesday, April 20, from 9 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Direct dependents of military personnel can receive half-price admission. Families must present valid military ID.
Tickets must be purchased at the Zoo to receive the discount and aren't available online. Children and family members of service members are also encouraged to wear purple in honor of military children.
The Month of the Military Child was created by the Department of Defense nearly 40 years ago to recognize the “unique life and challenges of military children,” according to a press release from the DOD.
