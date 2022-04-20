Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to children of active duty military

The discount, available Wednesday, is part of the DOD's Month of the Military Child

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 12:36 pm

Up to immediate family members of an active US service member can get free admission. - INSTAGRAM / USMARINECORPS
Instagram / usmarinecorps
Up to immediate family members of an active US service member can get free admission.
The children of active military members will get free admission to the San Antonio Zoo Wednesday to celebrate the Department of Defense’s “Month of the Military Child.”

Up to four immediate family members of a service member can receive free admission on Wednesday, April 20, from 9 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Direct dependents of military personnel can receive half-price admission. Families must present valid military ID.

Tickets must be purchased at the Zoo to receive the discount and aren't available online. Children and family members of service members are also encouraged to wear purple in honor of military children.

The Month of the Military Child was created by the Department of Defense nearly 40 years ago to recognize the “unique life and challenges of military children,” according to a press release from the DOD.

Arts Slideshows

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

