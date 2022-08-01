San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to Texas teachers all August long

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo Texas teachers need to being a valid school district ID badge or teacher certification to qualify for the discount.

The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to teachers through the end of August in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month.All teachers currently employed at an accredited K-12 public, private or parochial school in Texas are eligible for the discount, according to zoo officials. Lone Star State teachers also can purchase four additional standard admission tickets for half off during the promotion.Teachers need only bring a driver's license and either a school district ID badge or a copy of their teacher certification to gain admission."Teachers play a vital role in our community by educating and inspiring our young leaders of tomorrow," San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "San Antonio Zoo's vision of securing a future for wildlife would not be possible without the support of our teachers, classrooms and future conservationists."The San Antonio Zoo is open seven days a week and is located at 3903 N. St. Mary's St. in Brackenridge Park.