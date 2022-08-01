San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to Texas teachers all August long

Teachers also can purchase four additional standard admission tickets at half price through the promotion.

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 12:15 pm

click to enlarge Texas teachers need to being a valid school district ID badge or teacher certification to qualify for the discount. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Texas teachers need to being a valid school district ID badge or teacher certification to qualify for the discount.
The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to teachers through the end of August in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month.

All teachers currently employed at an accredited K-12 public, private or parochial school in Texas are eligible for the discount, according to zoo officials. Lone Star State teachers also can purchase four additional standard admission tickets for half off during the promotion.

Teachers need only bring a driver's license and either a school district ID badge or a copy of their teacher certification to gain admission.

"Teachers play a vital role in our community by educating and inspiring our young leaders of tomorrow," San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "San Antonio Zoo's vision of securing a future for wildlife would not be possible without the support of our teachers, classrooms and future conservationists."

The San Antonio Zoo is open seven days a week and is located at 3903 N. St. Mary's St. in Brackenridge Park.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham
South Padre Island myspi.org South Padre Island is one of Texas’s most well-known beaches for a reason, with some of the safest and clearest water in the Gulf. A popular spring break destination for college students across the state, South Padre Island is also a popular family vacation destination for Texans from all walks of life. Photo via Instagram / dh2263

23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham
South Padre Island myspi.org South Padre Island is one of Texas’s most well-known beaches for a reason, with some of the safest and clearest water in the Gulf. A popular spring break destination for college students across the state, South Padre Island is also a popular family vacation destination for Texans from all walks of life. Photo via Instagram / dh2263

23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio to slay at the Bonham

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Jorgeous came back to San Antonio and slayed at the Bonham
South Padre Island myspi.org South Padre Island is one of Texas’s most well-known beaches for a reason, with some of the safest and clearest water in the Gulf. A popular spring break destination for college students across the state, South Padre Island is also a popular family vacation destination for Texans from all walks of life. Photo via Instagram / dh2263

23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio

Trending

Marvel and Star Wars celebrities head to San Antonio for Superhero Car Show & Comic Con Aug. 4-7

By Macks Cook

Obi-wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor is one of the celebrities slated to appear at the evnet.

San Antonio favorite Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will perform at AT&T Center on October 8

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio favorite Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will perform at AT&amp;T Center on October 8

World's steepest-dive roller coaster opening at San Antonio's Fiesta Texas on Saturday

By Michael Karlis

The opening new roller coaster is part of the parks 30th-anniversary celebration.

Popular swimming hole north of San Antonio runs dry for fourth time in history due to ongoing drought

By Michael Karlis

Jacobs Well was closed earlier this summer due to higher than normal bacteria levels in the water.

Also in Arts

Popular swimming hole north of San Antonio runs dry for fourth time in history due to ongoing drought

By Michael Karlis

Jacobs Well was closed earlier this summer due to higher than normal bacteria levels in the water.

San Antonio's Spurs Give and Frost award $200,000 in grants to local nonprofits to fund repairs

By Tommy Escobar

Volunteers do work at a San Antonio Ronald McDonald House facility.

San Antonio's oldest skate park reopens after major renovations

By Michael Karlis

Skateboarders ply their tricks at Spring Time Skate Plaza in this photo taken before the park's recent upgrades.

San Antonio Missions' new batboy is all about bringing an infectious energy to the field

By Tommy Escobar

"Big Mike" Garcia was a baseball fan from a young age.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us