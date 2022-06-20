San Antonio Zoo offering free child's admission with purchase of an adult ticket

An adult ticket must be purchased online for the discount to apply.

By on Mon, Jun 20, 2022 at 12:06 am

click to enlarge The discounted tickets will be available through this Friday. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
Photo courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The discounted tickets will be available through this Friday.
For a limited time, the San Antonio Zoo is offering a buy-one-get-one-free special on children's admission tickets.

Through this Friday, a free child's admission comes with the purchase of a standard-admission adult ticket, which starts at $21.73. To get the discount — which is only available online for kids between 3 and 11 years old — guests must use the code "BOGO22" when checking out.

The San Antonio Zoo, recently ranked as the No. 2 best in the country, has unveiled new attractions ahead of the summer season. Those include an immersive 4D movie theater experience and mobile food orderings so guests can skip long wait times.

The San Antonio Zoo is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram
Take an outdoor yoga class with Mobile OmVarious Locations, mobileomtx.com Mobile Om’s motto is “yoga without bounds,” and in practice, it’s just like it sounds — mobile yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces. One of those boundless studios is on top of the Hays Street Bridge overlooking the downtown skyline, where Mobile Om got its start, but the roving studio offers classes at other classic SA locations including Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

