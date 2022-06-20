San Antonio Zoo offering free child's admission with purchase of an adult ticket

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The discounted tickets will be available through this Friday.
For a limited time, the San Antonio Zoo is offering a buy-one-get-one-free special on children's admission tickets.
Through this Friday, a free child's admission comes with the purchase of a standard-admission adult ticket, which starts at $21.73. To get the discount — which is only available online
for kids between 3 and 11 years old — guests must use the code "BOGO22" when checking out.
The San Antonio Zoo, recently ranked as the No. 2 best in the country
, has unveiled new attractions ahead of the summer season. Those include an immersive 4D movie theater experience
and mobile food orderings
so guests can skip long wait times.
The San Antonio Zoo is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
