San Antonio Zoo offering special back-to-school discounts

The zoo is offering buy-one-get-one free on ticket sales all month long along with other discount deals.

By on Fri, Aug 9, 2024 at 1:59 pm

click to enlarge The San Antonio's Orange and Blue Fun Pass add-ons, which are also on-sale, include unlimited train rides. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio's Orange and Blue Fun Pass add-ons, which are also on-sale, include unlimited train rides.
With school starting this month, the San Antoni Zoo is offering families one more chance to enjoy summer fun at steep discounts.

During the month of August, those who buy a zoo admission ticket will get an additional ticket free of charge. Adult tickets start at $31.99, while tickets for children under 11 cost $27.99, according to the zoo's website.

The San Antonio Zoo also is offering special discounts on its Fun Pass add-ons. For a limited time, the Orange Fun Pass, which includes access to the zoo's carousel ride, 4D movie theatre and interactive animal experiences including Flamingo Mingle and giraffe feeding are going for $16.

Meanwhile, the Blue Pass, which includes everything the Orange  Pass does but throws in unlimited train rides, is only $20.  The ultimate Green Pass, which includes the Kangaroo Crossing animal experience and John and Greli Less Butterfly Experience, is nearly half-off at $25.

Fired San Antonio poet laureate sues the city over his removal

By Sanford Nowlin

Nephtali De León is known for poems, stories and essays that have been published in multiple countries and languages.

If Texas were a country, it would be sixth in the world for Olympic medals

By Stephanie Koithan

Although born in Ohio, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has lived in Texas most of her life.

San Antonio’s inaugural Xicanx Month celebrates power, scope of the Chicano Arts Movement

By Anjali Gupta

The installation Los Brillantes at Ruby City is among the exhibitions highlighted as part of Xicanx Month.

San Antonio’s new minor-league ballpark is opening in 2028, letter from local leaders says

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Missions risked being kicked out out of the league if a plan to replace aging Wolff Stadium wasn't ironed out by the start of next of the 2025 season.

San Antonio Parks and Recreation extends season for seven public pools

By Adam Doe

A lifeguard keeps watch at one of San Antonio's public pools.

July 24, 2024

