San Antonio Zoo offering special back-to-school discounts

During the month of August, those who buy a zoo admission ticket will get an additional ticket free of charge. Adult tickets start at $31.99, while tickets for children under 11 cost $27.99, according to the zoo's website.
The San Antonio Zoo also is offering special discounts on its Fun Pass add-ons. For a limited time, the Orange Fun Pass, which includes access to the zoo's carousel ride, 4D movie theatre and interactive animal experiences including Flamingo Mingle and giraffe feeding are going for $16.
Meanwhile, the Blue Pass, which includes everything the Orange Pass does but throws in unlimited train rides, is only $20. The ultimate Green Pass, which includes the Kangaroo Crossing animal experience and John and Greli Less Butterfly Experience, is nearly half-off at $25.
