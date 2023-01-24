San Antonio Zoo ticket sales will go digital starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

Discounted tickets can be found on the zoo’s website. Digital tickets can be accessed from visitors’ phones to be checked at two new entry/exit points — one in the Kiddie Park and one near the parking garage. These points will be used while the zoo constructs a new state-of-the-art front gate, which is planned to be revealed this fall.
Tickets can also be purchased at self-serve kiosks in the parking garage and the Starbucks next to the Train Depot.
"After years of planning, and thanks to the voters of the 2017 bond and zoo donors, the zoo's new, more functional, safe, accessible and inspirational entrance has begun to come to fruition," San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.
"Replacing the 1950's era entrance is exciting new adventure and chapter in our history. We look forward to sharing fun updates along the way!"
The front gate is just the first of many improvements planned for the zoo's entry plaza. Planned projects include an overhead lemur pathway system and a cafe.
