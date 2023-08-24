LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio Zoo to host Pokémon GO Fest with guest appearance

Laurie Hymes, the voice of Lillie from Pokémon, will make special guest appearances both days.

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge A leopard stares at on lookers inside its home at the San Antonio Zoo. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
A leopard stares at on lookers inside its home at the San Antonio Zoo.
This weekend, the San Antonio Zoo will transform into a Pokémon trainer's digital battle ground for its annual Pokémon GO Fest.

The-two day event will take place Saturday and Sunday as part of H-E-B Community Days, which include $8 admission to San Antonio Zoo. Zoo members can attend for free.

The two-day hunt will offer Pokémon enthusiasts of all ages a chance to catch more than 70 different Pokémon scattered virtually throughout the park. Prospective trainers can visit the zoo's lawn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days for a chance to round them all up.

As part of the event, Laurie Hymes, the voice of Lillie from Pokémon, will make special guest appearances both days. Fans can meet Hymes and grab both autographs and a photos with her.

More information and tickets are available at the zoo website

