San Antonio Zoo to host Pokémon GO Fest with guest appearance

The-two day event will take place Saturday and Sunday as part of H-E-B Community Days, which include $8 admission to San Antonio Zoo. Zoo members can attend for free.
The two-day hunt will offer Pokémon enthusiasts of all ages a chance to catch more than 70 different Pokémon scattered virtually throughout the park. Prospective trainers can visit the zoo's lawn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days for a chance to round them all up.
As part of the event, Laurie Hymes, the voice of Lillie from Pokémon, will make special guest appearances both days. Fans can meet Hymes and grab both autographs and a photos with her.
More information and tickets are available at the zoo website.
