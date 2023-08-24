San Antonio Zoo to host Pokémon GO Fest with guest appearance

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo A leopard stares at on lookers inside its home at the San Antonio Zoo.

Pokémon trainer's

digital

battle ground for its annual

part of H-E-B Community Days, which include $8 admission to San Antonio Zoo. Zoo members can attend for free.



More information and tickets are available at the More information and tickets are available at the zoo website

This weekend, the San Antonio Zoo will transform into aFest.The-two day event will take place Saturday and Sunday asThe two-day hunt will offer Pokémon enthusiasts of all ages a chance to catch more than 70 different Pokémon scattered virtually throughout the park. Prospective trainers can visit the zoo's lawn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days for a chance to round them all up.As part of the event, Laurie Hymes, the voice of Lillie from, will make special guest appearances both days. Fans can meet Hymes and grab both autographs and a photos with her.