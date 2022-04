San Antonio Zoo welcomes two-year-old jaguar as part of breeding program

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo In September 2016 a pair of baby jaguar cubs were born at the San Antonio Zoo for the first time since 1974.

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Zoo welcomed a two-year-old female jaguar named Frida as part of a breeding program conservationists hope will preserve the near-threatened species.Officials hope Frida — who was transferred from the Memphis Zoo as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums' Species Survival Plan — will eventually mate with the zoo's male Jaguar named B'alam.Only 10,000 jaguars remain in the wild, according to San Antonio Zoo officials.Frida will be housed at the facility's South American-themed Neotropica habitat, which recently went under $1.7 million renovation and expansion . Guests will get a good look at both Frida and B'alam via the Pantera walk, a skybridge that allows the jaguars to wander between exhibits.Frida's arrival is the latest in a slew of good news for the San Antonio Zoo, which was recently named the No. 4 best Zoo in the country and No. 2 for its outstanding conservation, animal welfare and education efforts.