San Antonio Zoo's annual Zoo Boo! event kicks off this weekend

Starting this Saturday, expect Halloween decor spread across the grounds and a plethora of family friendly activities through Halloween night. Trick-or-treating will take place daily during the last hour of zoo operations — 4-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 6-7 p.m. Saturday.
To keep things fresh, every weekend will incorporate a theme. From Medieval regalia to superhero suits to decade-specific get-ups, guests can keep coming back in new costumes and experience a new atmosphere.
While guests are encouraged to bring their own candy receptacles, bags will be available for purchase at all zoo gift shops and merchandise carts. Guests of all ages are welcome, but Halloween masks are only permitted for children under 12.
Free-$32, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21-Oct. 31, San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 734-7184, sazoo.org.
