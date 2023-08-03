San Antonio Zoo's annual Zoo Run returns Sept. 8-9

click to enlarge
People run through the San Antonio Zoo during an annual race
The San Antonio Zoo's annual race is back, calling on running enthusiasts to join the pack!
Adult participants can now register online
for an 8-mile relay as part of a team or a solo run for the race's 4-mile or 8-mile distances.
This event will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, from 6-9:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Kids Zoo Run — which offers a .25 or .5 mile option for youth participants — will be held from 8-10 a.m.
The adult race package includes a 2023 commemorative race T-shirt, a drawstring bag, two drink tickets, a runner's bib and one adult admission ticket to the zoo.
For those that can't participate in person, don't worry — a virtual run option is also available. That event allows participants to complete the run in their neighborhood, at a local park or even on a treadmill.
