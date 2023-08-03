LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio Zoo's annual Zoo Run returns Sept. 8-9

For those unable to participate in person, a virtual run is available.

By on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 at 10:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge People run through the San Antonio Zoo during an annual race - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
People run through the San Antonio Zoo during an annual race
The San Antonio Zoo's annual race is back, calling on running enthusiasts to join the pack!

Adult participants can now register online for an 8-mile relay as part of a team or a solo run for the race's 4-mile or 8-mile distances.

This event will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, from 6-9:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Kids Zoo Run — which offers a .25 or .5 mile option for youth participants — will be held from 8-10 a.m.

The adult race package includes a 2023 commemorative race T-shirt, a drawstring bag, two drink tickets, a runner's bib and one adult admission ticket to the zoo.

For those that can't participate in person, don't worry — a virtual run option is also available. That event allows participants to complete the run in their neighborhood, at a local park or even on a treadmill.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sonic the Hedgehog sequel speeds into San Antonio's Mission Marquee Saturday

By Jace Gertz

In the sequel, Sonic partners with his new friend Tails to stop Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles.

San Antonio's Frost Bank taking over AT&T Center naming rights, source says

By Brandon Rodriguez

A new corporate entity had claimed naming rights to the AT&T Center, according to a news report.

Paul Reubens of Pee-wee Herman fame has died after private bout with cancer

By Sanford Nowlin

Paul Reubens poses with a Current cover story on the local love for Pee-Wee's Big Adventure in 2016.

Public Theater of San Antonio closes out its 2022-23 season with Merrily We Roll Along

By Caroline Wolff

Merrily We Roll Along tells its story with a twist — the plot runs in reverse order.

Also in Arts

Sonic the Hedgehog sequel speeds into San Antonio's Mission Marquee Saturday

By Jace Gertz

In the sequel, Sonic partners with his new friend Tails to stop Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles.

Public Theater of San Antonio closes out its 2022-23 season with Merrily We Roll Along

By Caroline Wolff

Merrily We Roll Along tells its story with a twist — the plot runs in reverse order.

‘World’s first water coaster for kids’ will open at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels next year

By Nina Rangel

A rendering shows the new children's area Schlitterbahn New Braunfels plans to open in time for the 2024 season.

Paul Reubens of Pee-wee Herman fame has died after private bout with cancer

By Sanford Nowlin

Paul Reubens poses with a Current cover story on the local love for Pee-Wee's Big Adventure in 2016.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us