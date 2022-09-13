San Antonio Zoo's Halloween celebration returns just in time for spooky season

Admission to ZOO BOO! is included with general admission, and it runs Sept. 17-Oct. 31.

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 4:21 pm

click to enlarge Trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt and costume parties are among the diversions provided at the family-friendly ZOO BOO! - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt and costume parties are among the diversions provided at the family-friendly ZOO BOO!

The San Antonio Zoo's annual ZOO BOO! celebration will kick-off this week, offering an array family-friendly activities to bring on the Halloween spirit.

Sponsored by Valero Benefit for Children, the non-scary event will run from Saturday, Sept. 17 through Halloween and feature live music, costume parties and trick-or-treating.

Visitors will be able to take a spin on the two-mile Scarecrow Sing-a-long Express, riding the zoo's train while singing Halloween tunes and enjoying wildlife views. Kids also can participate in a cowboy scavenger hunt for a chance to win prizes.

Admission to ZOO BOO! is included with general admission, and more information can be found at the San Antonio Zoo's website. Attendees are encouraged to wear non-scary costumes for ZOO BOO! visits.

