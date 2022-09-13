San Antonio Zoo's Halloween celebration returns just in time for spooky season

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt and costume parties are among the diversions provided at the family-friendly ZOO BOO!
The San Antonio Zoo's annual ZOO BOO! celebration will kick-off this week, offering an array family-friendly activities to bring on the Halloween spirit.
Sponsored by Valero Benefit for Children, the non-scary event will run from Saturday, Sept. 17 through Halloween and feature live music, costume parties and trick-or-treating.
Visitors will be able to take a spin on the two-mile Scarecrow Sing-a-long Express, riding the zoo's train while singing Halloween tunes and enjoying wildlife views. Kids also can participate in a cowboy scavenger hunt for a chance to win prizes.
Admission to ZOO BOO! is included with general admission, and more information can be found at the San Antonio Zoo's website
. Attendees are encouraged to wear non-scary costumes for ZOO BOO! visits.
