San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House debuting three ghoulish new attractions next weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / 13th Floor Haunted House
13th Floor Haunted House debut a trio of new ghoulish attractions for 2022.
Apparently, the Rule of Threes applies to Halloween.
San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House will debut a trio of ghoulish new attractions at its Saturday, Sept. 17 season grand opening, according to officials with the long-running scare-fest. The expanded offerings are all included in the regular ticket price.
13th Floor's new All Hallows Eve attraction tells the story of a cursed group of undead trick-or-treaters in search of blood and guts. The second addition, Outcast Carnival, follows the tale of a failed carnival whose sideshow performers were shunned by society, while the third, Asylum, features deranged and delusional patients stuck in their twisted realities.
The haunted house, located at 1203 E. Commerce St., will be open weekends in September and expand its hours once October rolls around. Additional details are available on 13th Floor's website
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.