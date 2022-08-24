San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House kicks off spooky season with discounted pre-sale tickets

Now in its 13th season, the attraction was named one of USA Today’s Top 5 Most Terrifying Haunted Houses in the U.S.A.

San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House is kicking off its 13th year of fear with discounted pre-sale tickets for the 2022 season.

The attraction — named one of USA Today’s Top 5 Most Terrifying Haunted Houses in the U.S.A. — is offering the tickets starting at $19.99, while supplies last.

“This is our 13th Year of Fear and we wanted to celebrate this incredible milestone by thanking the dedicated fans who have been coming to the haunted house season after season,” 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio Performance Manager Bree Castro said in a release. “We can't wait to kick off the season and show everybody what we have in store for them.”

Scare-seeking San Antonians can purchase discount general admission, fast pass and skip-the-line tickets at the 13th Floor website. They'll have the ability to select a time and date to visit the attraction.

The 13th Floor is located at 1203 E. Commerce St.

