San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House to host anti-bullying fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 22

The haunted attraction and anti-bullying nonprofit Don’t Be A Monster will hold a fundraiser to further the organization’s message.

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 11:05 am

click to enlarge Don’t Be A Monster's mascot, Frank, takes pictures with friends. - Courtesy Photo / Don’t Be A Monster
Courtesy Photo / Don’t Be A Monster
Don’t Be A Monster's mascot, Frank, takes pictures with friends.
San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House and anti-bullying nonprofit Don’t Be A Monster will on Saturday, Oct. 22 hold a collaborative fundraiser to further the organization’s message.

Don’t Be A Monster works with haunted attractions across the nation to celebrate National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month, which runs through October. The 501c3 nonprofit presents assemblies and programming that aims to teach kids in fourth through tenth grades to celebrate our differences.

The nonprofit’s mascot, Frank, will be on hand to share his story and take pictures with friends. Don’t Be A Monster will receive a portion of the ticket sales from the Oct. 22 event, as well as 100% of the proceeds from the sale of a limited edition t-shirt, available onsite.

San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House debuted this season’s attractions in September, and will run through Halloween weekend. Tickets to the haunted house, located at 1203 E. Commerce St., are available online.

Tickets range from $29.99-49.99. Don’t Be A Monster programming is included in the Oct. 22 ticket price.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
