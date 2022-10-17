San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House to host anti-bullying fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 22

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Don’t Be A Monster
Don’t Be A Monster's mascot, Frank, takes pictures with friends.
San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House and anti-bullying nonprofit Don’t Be A Monster
will on Saturday, Oct. 22 hold a collaborative fundraiser to further the organization’s message.
Don’t Be A Monster works with haunted attractions across the nation to celebrate National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month, which runs through October. The 501c3 nonprofit presents assemblies and programming that aims to teach kids in fourth through tenth grades to celebrate our differences.
The nonprofit’s mascot, Frank, will be on hand to share his story and take pictures with friends. Don’t Be A Monster will receive a portion of the ticket sales from the Oct. 22 event, as well as 100% of the proceeds from the sale of a limited edition t-shirt, available onsite.
San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House debuted this season’s attractions in September, and will run through Halloween weekend. Tickets to the haunted house
, located at 1203 E. Commerce St., are available online.
Tickets range from $29.99-49.99. Don’t Be A Monster programming is included in the Oct. 22 ticket price.
