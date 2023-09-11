San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House will open for scares this Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group A scary denizen of the 13th Floor Haunted house menaces visitors.

San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House will begin welcoming victims, oops, we mean "visitors" this Saturday, according to officials with the seasonal attraction.



This year, the east-of-downtown haunted house is introducing two new themed areas, officials also said. The Deadlands depict a nightmarish post-apocalyptic landscape where a virus has all but wiped out humanity, while the Rot Shop features a disorienting labyrinth where chainsaw-wielding ghouls lurk in the shadows.



This year's experience also will include a new private bar called the Copper Tavern. Those who purchase an add-on ticket option will find themselves drawn down a secret hideaway to enjoy libations before continuing through the maze.