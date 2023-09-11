San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House will open for scares this Saturday

This year, the east-of-downtown haunted house is introducing two new themed areas, officials also said. The Deadlands depict a nightmarish post-apocalyptic landscape where a virus has all but wiped out humanity, while the Rot Shop features a disorienting labyrinth where chainsaw-wielding ghouls lurk in the shadows.
This year's experience also will include a new private bar called the Copper Tavern. Those who purchase an add-on ticket option will find themselves drawn down a secret hideaway to enjoy libations before continuing through the maze.
The 13th Floor, located at 1203 East Commerce St., will continue operating through Nov. 11. A full list of dates and ticket options are available on its website. General admission starts at $19.99.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed