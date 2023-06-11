VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio's Alamo to honor Juneteenth with live performance offering first-person accounts of emancipated people

The performance will feature internationally recognized vocalist Jolie Rocke and Manning Mpinduzi-Mott, an actor who's appeared on both stage and screen.

By on Sun, Jun 11, 2023 at 9:47 am

The Alamo will host the educational presentation on Friday, June 16.
Shutterstock / EndeavorMoorePhotography
The Alamo will host the educational presentation on Friday, June 16.
The Alamo on Friday, June 16 will host a live performance honoring Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

The free performance titled Remembering Juneteenth is an educational presentation that shares first-person accounts of the emancipated people in their own words, using language from the early 1900s to immerse audiences in the antebellum period.

Jolie Rocke and Manning Mpinduzi-Mott will bring the stories of formerly enslaved people from Texas to life during the 25-minute live performance. Rocke is an internationally recognized vocalist and a Texas Commission on the Arts Texas Touring Roster Artist, and Mpinduzi-Mott is a Houston-based actor and director whose work includes both stage and screen roles.

The performance will take place at Alamo Hall, south of the historic church, 300 Alamo Plaza. It starts at 10:30 a.m.

