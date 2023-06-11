San Antonio's Alamo to honor Juneteenth with live performance offering first-person accounts of emancipated people



The performance will take place at Alamo Hall, south of the historic church, 300 Alamo Plaza. It starts at 10:30 a.m.

The Alamo on Friday, June 16 will host a live performance honoring Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.The free performance titledis an educational presentation that shares first-person accounts of the emancipated people in their own words, using language from the early 1900s to immerse audiences in the antebellum period.Jolie Rocke and Manning Mpinduzi-Mott will bring the stories of formerly enslaved people from Texas to life during the 25-minute live performance. Rocke is an internationally recognized vocalist and a Texas Commission on the Arts Texas Touring Roster Artist, and Mpinduzi-Mott is a Houston-based actor and director whose work includes both stage and screen roles.