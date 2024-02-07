Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

San Antonio's annual Mardi Gras fest brings parades, live music and more to the River Walk Saturday

The Bud Light Mardi Gras River Parade & Celebration will be held at the Museum Reach and downtown stretches of the River Walk, as well as the Arneson River Theatre.

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 10:14 am

This year's river parade will feature 10 floats.
Jaime Monzon
San Antonians can experience Mardi Gras magic on the River Walk this month with an afternoon of food, music and entertainment worthy of a Fat Tuesday celebration.

The city's annual Bud Light Mardi Gras River Parade & Celebration will kick off at the Arneson River Theatre with live music performances from the Noah Peterson Quartet, Bexar Brass, the Robert Carter Band and Hector Ward and the Big Time scheduled throughout the afternoon.

Revelers can catch the 10-boat Mardi Gras-themed parade twice throughout the day — first from 2-3 p.m. at the Museum Reach and downtown from 5-6 p.m.

A coronation event at the Arneson River Theatre also will crown new River Walk Royalty starting at 4:15 p.m.

Free, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, San Antonio River Walk, thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

