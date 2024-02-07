San Antonio's annual Mardi Gras fest brings parades, live music and more to the River Walk Saturday

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon This year's river parade will feature 10 floats.

San Antonians can experience Mardi Gras magic on the River Walk this month with an afternoon of food, music and entertainment worthy of a Fat Tuesday celebration.The city's annual Bud Light Mardi Gras River Parade & Celebration will kick off at the Arneson River Theatre with live music performances from the Noah Peterson Quartet, Bexar Brass, the Robert Carter Band and Hector Ward and the Big Time scheduled throughout the afternoon.Revelers can catch the 10-boat Mardi Gras-themed parade twice throughout the day — first from 2-3 p.m. at the Museum Reach and downtown from 5-6 p.m.A coronation event at the Arneson River Theatre also will crown new River Walk Royalty starting at 4:15 p.m.