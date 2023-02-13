San Antonio's Arte y Pasión to showcase two Madrid-based flamenco masters this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Arte y Pasión CONTRA | TIERRA is a play on words, taken from the term "contratiempo," or counter rhythm.

Arte y Pasión is hosting Madrid-based flamenco masters El Caballero and La Nerea for two San Antonio presentations of the productionArtistic director Tamara Adira, vocalist La Memphi and guitarist Jose Manuel Tejeda will perform alongside the primary dancers.While El Caballero starred in Arte y Pasión's 2022 production, which brought the entire house to its feet, this will mark La Nerea's first visit to the United States. Both La Nerea and El Caballero are fixtures of Madrid's tablao scene, performing in venues such as the world-famous Cardamomo and Café Berlín. Together, the two are known for rapid-fire footwork and gritty, passionate performances.is a play on words, taken from the term "contratiempo," or counter rhythm. Counter rhythms, or palos, are a key feature of the flamenco genre, which often features complex cadences that are difficult for the untrained ear to follow.