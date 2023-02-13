San Antonio's Arte y Pasión to showcase two Madrid-based flamenco masters this week

In CONTRA | TIERRA, visiting dancers El Caballero and La Nerea will be joined by Arte y Pasión artistic director Tamara Adira, vocalist La Memphi and guitarist Jose Manuel Tejeda.

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 10:43 am

click to enlarge CONTRA | TIERRA is a play on words, taken from the term "contratiempo," or counter rhythm. - Courtesy Photo / Arte y Pasión
Courtesy Photo / Arte y Pasión
CONTRA | TIERRA is a play on words, taken from the term "contratiempo," or counter rhythm.
Arte y Pasión is hosting Madrid-based flamenco masters El Caballero and La Nerea for two San Antonio presentations of the production CONTRA | TIERRA.

Artistic director Tamara Adira, vocalist La Memphi and guitarist Jose Manuel Tejeda will perform alongside the primary dancers.

While El Caballero starred in Arte y Pasión's 2022 production Confluencias, which brought the entire house to its feet, this will mark La Nerea's first visit to the United States. Both La Nerea and El Caballero are fixtures of Madrid's tablao scene, performing in venues such as the world-famous Cardamomo and Café Berlín. Together, the two are known for rapid-fire footwork and gritty, passionate performances.

CONTRA | TIERRA is a play on words, taken from the term "contratiempo," or counter rhythm. Counter rhythms, or palos, are a key feature of the flamenco genre, which often features complex cadences that are difficult for the untrained ear to follow.

$15-$30, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, arte-y-pasion.com.

