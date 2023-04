San Antonio's AT&T Center offers among the best fan experiences in the NBA, study says

click to enlarge Instagram / @spurs Other than San Antonio, Dallas was the only Texas city to make the report's top five.

Despite the Spur’s abysmal record this past season, San Antonio remains among the best cities in North America to catch an NBA game, according to a new study.San Antonio’s AT&T Center is the No. 4 best spot to catch pro hoops, according to an analysis published last week by sports betting website Betway To compile its list, Betway analyzed metrics, including the number of championships won, average ticket price, and total franchise value. The report, which only looked at cities with NHL and NBA teams, also looked at the average price of a 12-ounce beer and the going rate for a hot dog.With five NBA championships and some of the league's least-expensive hot dogs, the San Antonio Spurs offer one of the best fan experiences in pro basketball, according to the study's authors. Dallas was the only other Texas city to make the list, coming in at No. 3.Atlanta took the top spot, while New York’s Madison Square Garden came in dead last, partly due to the high cost of attending a game there.