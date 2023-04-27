Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's AT&T Center offers among the best fan experiences in the NBA, study says

Only one other Texas city made the list's top five, and New York came in dead last due in part to the expense of seeing a game there.

By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 12:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Other than San Antonio, Dallas was the only Texas city to make the report's top five. - Instagram / @spurs
Instagram / @spurs
Other than San Antonio, Dallas was the only Texas city to make the report's top five.
Despite the Spur’s abysmal record this past season, San Antonio remains among the best cities in North America to catch an NBA game, according to a new study.

San Antonio’s AT&T Center is the No. 4 best spot to catch pro hoops, according to an analysis published last week by sports betting website Betway.

To compile its list, Betway analyzed metrics, including the number of championships won, average ticket price, and total franchise value. The report, which only looked at cities with NHL and NBA teams, also looked at the average price of a 12-ounce beer and the going rate for a hot dog.
With five NBA championships and some of the league's least-expensive hot dogs, the San Antonio Spurs offer one of the best fan experiences in pro basketball, according to the study's authors. Dallas was the only other Texas city to make the list, coming in at No. 3.

Atlanta took the top spot, while New York’s Madison Square Garden came in dead last, partly due to the high cost of attending a game there.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Comedian Chris Estrada comes to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for weekend of shows

By Brandon Rodriguez

Chris Estrada's clever, high-level comedy placed him among Time Out L.A.'s 2018 Top 10 Comedians to Watch and earned him a spot on Comedy Central's 2019 annual UP NEXT showcase.

Three ways to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day in San Antonio this Saturday

By Christianna Davies

San Antonio's independent bookstores will be hosting a variety of events on Saturday.

Friends, associates remember San Antonio painter Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz as a creative powerhouse

By Marco Aquino

Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz frequently gave himself a starring role in the portraits he painted.

Fiesta San Antonio is back for 2023 — here are some highlights

By Christianna Davies

NIOSA festivities sprawl across 14 distinct areas, including Chinatown, Frontier Town, Mission Trails and the French Quarter.

Also in Arts

Mini-Mini Con returns to Wonderland of Americas on Saturday, April 29

By Christianna Davies

Vendors, artists selling fan art, fan events, cosplay, gaming and more will be available for attendees to enjoy.

Three ways to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day in San Antonio this Saturday

By Christianna Davies

San Antonio's independent bookstores will be hosting a variety of events on Saturday.

Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Tootsie comes to the Tobin Center next week

By Caroline Wolff

Tootsie will be at the Tobin Center on May 2 and 3.

Aaron Sorkin's take on To Kill a Mockingbird heads to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre May 2-7

By Dana Nichols

Aaron Sorkin's stage version unfolds from the perspective of Finch himself rather than that of his 6-year-old daughter Scout.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us