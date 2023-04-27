San Antonio's AT&T Center offers among the best fan experiences in the NBA, study says

San Antonio’s AT&T Center is the No. 4 best spot to catch pro hoops, according to an analysis published last week by sports betting website Betway.
To compile its list, Betway analyzed metrics, including the number of championships won, average ticket price, and total franchise value. The report, which only looked at cities with NHL and NBA teams, also looked at the average price of a 12-ounce beer and the going rate for a hot dog.
Atlanta took the top spot, while New York’s Madison Square Garden came in dead last, partly due to the high cost of attending a game there.
