WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Briscoe Museum closes film series with Killers of the Flower Moon

The Oscar-nominated Martin Scorsese film will screen on Sunday, and tickets are included in the museum's admission price.

By on Thu, Aug 15, 2024 at 8:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
Mollie (Lily Gladstone, left) and Ernest (Leonardo DiCaprio) have an unconventional marriage in Killers of the Flower Moon. - Melinda Sue Gordon
Melinda Sue Gordon
Mollie (Lily Gladstone, left) and Ernest (Leonardo DiCaprio) have an unconventional marriage in Killers of the Flower Moon.
San Antonio’s Briscoe Western Art Museum will close the stable doors on its Summer Film Series this Sunday with a screening of the 2023 blockbuster Killers of the Flower Moon.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and based on the non-fiction book by David Grann, the Oscar-nominated biopic unfolds in 1920s Oklahoma after members of the Osage tribe discover oil on their land.

Although the Osage people are granted rights to the oil, the courts deem them “incompetent” — requiring them to appoint white legal guardians to manage their income.

William King Hale (Robert De Niro), a deputy sheriff and cattle rancher from a nearby town, poses as a friendly financial manager, all the while enacting a sinister and sprawling murder plot, striving to pilfer the tribe’s oil reserves and the wealth they generate.

Killers of the Flower Moon boldly confronts commodity culture, corporate greed and colonialist paradigms, laying bare a terrifying reality: how race, class and political influence can be used to absolve criminals of the consequences of their actions.

Tickets to the screening are included in the price of museum admission. Due to graphic violence, Killers of the Flower Moon may not be suitable for children under 17.

Free, 1-4 p.m., Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Retama Park will host wiener dog races this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Doggos will dash for the finish line between horse races scheduled for Saturday at Retama Park.

Penn & Teller bringing magic and laughs to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

By Sanford Nowlin

Penn & Teller perform Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Majestic Theatre.

San Antonio Botanical Garden to host immersive spooky events for Halloween season

By Stephanie Koithan

Costumed actors will provide the scares during the park's "Haunting Nights."

Fired San Antonio poet laureate sues the city over his removal

By Sanford Nowlin

Nephtali De León is known for poems, stories and essays that have been published in multiple countries and languages.

Defense Department's 2026, 2028 Warrior Games coming to San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells, Team Army athletes, competes in wheelchair basketball during the 2018 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Tiger Woods-owned golf venue will debut in San Antonio this fall

By Stephanie Koithan

Tiger Woods has partnered with PopStroke Entertainment Group to bring a golf-themed venue to San Antonio.

If Texas were a country, it would be sixth in the world for Olympic medals

By Stephanie Koithan

Although born in Ohio, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has lived in Texas most of her life.

San Antonio Parks and Recreation extends season for seven public pools

By Adam Doe

A lifeguard keeps watch at one of San Antonio's public pools.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us