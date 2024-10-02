San Antonio's Briscoe Museum setting up community Día de los Muertos altar

In accordance with a mission to preserve and commemorate the past, the Briscoe Western Art Museum is assembling its annual community ofrenda this Thursday, and it will remain up through Nov. 4. Upon admission into the museum, all guests are invited to leave photos, mementos and personal offerings on the altar.
Throughout the month of October, the Briscoe also will host classes where guests can learn how to make a variety of culturally specific crafts, including sugar skulls and piñatas. Pre-registration is available at the museum’s website.
Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday Oct. 3-Nov. 4, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.
