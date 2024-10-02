SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

San Antonio's Briscoe Museum setting up community Día de los Muertos altar

This month, the month also will offer classes where visitors can learn to make sugar skulls and piñatas.

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 1:03 pm

click to enlarge Briscoe Western Art Museum is assembling its community ofrenda this week. - Courtesy Photo / Briscoe Western Art Museum
Courtesy Photo / Briscoe Western Art Museum
Briscoe Western Art Museum is assembling its community ofrenda this week.
When the fake cobwebs have come down, colored porch lights replaced and Halloween candy goes on closeout, San Antonio will welcome back Día de los Muertos. The centuries-old tradition of remembrance and reverence for deceased loved ones is a custom native to the lands we inhabit.

In accordance with a mission to preserve and commemorate the past, the Briscoe Western Art Museum is assembling its annual community ofrenda this Thursday, and it will remain up through Nov. 4. Upon admission into the museum, all guests are invited to leave photos, mementos and personal offerings on the altar.

Throughout the month of October, the Briscoe also will host classes where guests can learn how to make a variety of culturally specific crafts, including sugar skulls and piñatas. Pre-registration is available at the museum’s website.

Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday Oct. 3-Nov. 4, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

