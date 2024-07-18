San Antonio's Briscoe Museum showing News of the World as its next film screening

click to enlarge
BruceTalamon ©2020 UNIVERSAL
In News of the World, Tom Hanks plays former Confederate Captain Jefferson Kidd.
The second installment of the Briscoe Western Art Museum’s Summer Film Series, News of the World
, will screen this Sunday.
The 2020 film is set in post-Civil War Texas and follows former Confederate Captain Jefferson Kidd (Tom Hanks) as he travels on foot from town to town, reading the newspaper to locals for a small fee to make ends meet.
On the side of the road, he encounters a young girl (Helena Zengel) traveling alone, speaking the language and wearing the attire of the Native American Kiowa tribe. He soon identifies the child as Johanna Leonberger, an orphaned German immigrant kidnapped by Kiowa and held captive for six years.
As Kidd and Johanna journey hundreds of treacherous miles across the Texas plains in search of her relatives, the pair overcome cultural and linguistic barriers to earn each other’s trust.
Each attendee of the Briscoe's screening will receive a copy of the 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles on which the film is based. The screening also will include complimentary snacks and beverages.
Free with museum admission, Sunday, July 21, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.
