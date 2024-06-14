SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum kicking off film series with Giant

The Sunday, June 16, screening will feature the groundbreaking 1956 Western drama.

By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 12:41 pm

San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum kicking off film series with Giant

Just in time for summer’s blaze, San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum is kicking off its annual film series with a Sunday, June 16, screening of the seminal Western drama Giant (1956).

The film is aptly named, not just because of its lengthy runtime of nearly three-and-a-half hours but its substantial impact on filmmaking and American culture. Among other industry honors, Giant won a 1957 Academy Award for Best Director for George Stevens, who also won Best Director for A Place in the Sun, and the movie covers ever-relevant and hard-hitting themes including multi-generational racism caused by Texas’ split from Mexico, the resulting patriarchal lineage and the dire consequences of under-regulated corporations.

Screening attendees will be entered to win a trip to stay in the Hotel Paisano in Marfa, Texas, where Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor and James Dean stayed during Giant’s filming. The winner also will receive tickets to the Museum of Big Bend in Alpine, Texas.

What’s more, all attendees will receive a free copy of the 1952 novel Giant by Edna Ferber on which the movie is based. The screening is included in general museum admission, along with complimentary beer, wine and movie snacks.

Free-$14, 1-4 p.m., Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

June 12, 2024

