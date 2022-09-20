San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar

U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro and his identical twin — former San Antonio mayor, Obama cabinet member and presidential hopeful Julián Castro — will throw a Thursday, Sept. 22 birthday bash for friends, family and the community to mark their 48th trips around the sun.
Although the brothers were really born Sept. 16, this year's celebration will move the date back by a few days because — well, they're busy guys.
The party will take place at West Side indoor-outdoor bar Jaime's Place, 1800 W. Commerce St., starting at 6 p.m. Although the event is free, those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.