San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar

The political powerhouses took a two-year break from their public birthday celebration during the pandemic, but now it's back.

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 3:42 pm

click to enlarge Julian Castro (foreground) makes a point while his brother Joaquin looks on. - Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons
Julian Castro (foreground) makes a point while his brother Joaquin looks on.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to take a two-year hiatus on the celebration, two of San Antonio's most prominent political figures are back to holding their joint birthday party.

U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro and his identical twin — former San Antonio mayor, Obama cabinet member and presidential hopeful Julián Castro — will throw a Thursday, Sept. 22 birthday bash for friends, family and the community to mark their 48th trips around the sun.
Although the brothers were really born Sept. 16, this year's celebration will move the date back by a few days because — well, they're busy guys.

The party will take place at West Side indoor-outdoor bar Jaime's Place, 1800 W. Commerce St., starting at 6 p.m. Although the event is free, those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP.

Arts Slideshows

Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

