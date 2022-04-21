San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road art walk returns after two year hiatus

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bihl Haus Arts Guests and artists mingle at the 2019 Fred Autograph Party.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bihl Haus Arts Los Nahuatlatos in concert at Fred Studio Tour opening.

The On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour will return for its 14th annual event this weekend, with over 50 artists opening their studios to the public.After a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event resumes with a bang, offering two weekends of open studios from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23-24 and April 30-May 1.The self-guided tour is an opportunity for the public to experience the interior spaces of studios, private homes and galleries of a variety of participating artists living and/or working in the Fredericksburg Road area. Presented by Bihl Haus Arts, the event will kick off with the On and Off Fred Autograph Party and opening reception from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Bihl Haus Arts ()."We invite the community to come enjoy two weekends of art and opportunities to meet the artists and purchase artworks directly from them," Bihl Haus Arts Executive Director Kellen McIntyre said in a press release."Our goal is also to highlight the quality, variety and sheer number of professional artists who live and/or work in these neighborhoods."Attendees must purchase a catalog in order to attend the event.