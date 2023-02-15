San Antonio's free Mardi Gras celebration returns to the River Walk this weekend

click to enlarge
In addition to the annual parade, this year's festivities will feature a new event: the River Walk Royalty Coronation.
San Antonians can celebrate Mardi Gras to the fullest on the River Walk this weekend.
The annual Bud Light Mardi Gras Festival and River Parade returns on Feb. 17-18.
Friday's festivities will features live music and entertainment at the Arneson River Theatre
. There will also be live music on Saturday, as well as two chances to see the Bud Light Mardi Gras River Parade on the River Walk — at the Museum Reach from 2-3 p.m. and downtown from 5-6 p.m.
A new event, the River Walk Royalty Coronation, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Arneson River Theatre.
More information can be found on the San Antonio River Walk website
.
Free, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, thesanantonioriverwalk.com.
