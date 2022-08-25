San Antonio's full of fun diversions that fit a college student's budget

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm

There's more to college life than late-night study sessions. It really should be the time of our lives, even if we're not always flush with cash. This list of fun, affordable San Antonio spots should be on any college student's list when it comes time to socialize, have fun and unwind.

Bombay Bicycle Club

This spot on the northern end of the St. Mary's Strip has been a favorite among pool-playing, dart-throwing, beer-drinking college students for more than 40 years. The space's eclectic collection of vintage tchotchkes makes a cozy background for sipping award-winning margaritas or sharing ice-cold beer pitchers while catching up with friends. 3506 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 737-2411, bombaybicycleclubsa.com.

San Antonio River Walk

No, San Antonio's primary downtown attraction isn't just for tourists. For those over 21, it's a great place to hop a barge to the many bars along the water, or those with an interest in art can stroll the Museum Reach stretch to take in spectacles such as glowing fish sculptures that dangle from the underside of a highway. For those looking to get into shape, the 15-mile stretch serves as an ideal place to run, bike or walk at your own pace. 849 E. Commerce St., (210) 227-4262, thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

Japanese Tea Garden

For those looking for a romantic outing, Brackenridge Park's Japanese Tea Gardens has been a mainstay for inexpensive and relaxing couples strolls since 1942. The free attraction isn't as expansive as the San Antonio Botanical Garden, but its majestic greenery sets the stage for a perfect date — and it's a nice piece of San Antonio history. 3853 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 212-4814, saparksfoundation.org/japanese-tea-garden.

San Antonio Missions

Spring semesters in San Antonio can get hot, so why not cool down and enjoy a game from the city's minor league baseball team once the time approaches? The Missions offer $2 tickets, $2 parking, $2 sausage and $2 beer for any of 11 Tuesday home games during the season. Yes, the Spurs are SA's most-beloved sports team, but it's hard to beat the entertainment value of a $2 ballgame at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. 5757 US-90 West, (210) 675-7275, milb.com/san-antonio.

McNay Art Museum

The McNay is billed as Texas' first modern art museum, and it remains a worthwhile destination, offering a collection that spans from the medieval to the contemporary. The facility also allows free admission every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering another no-cost option for students looking for a cheap date night or seeking to expand their artistic horizons. 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.

Chicken N Pickle

There's a reason folks keep flocking to this UTSA-area restaurant and entertainment complex. In addition to its namesake pickleball, Chicken N Pickle offers a formidable craft beer selection on draft and a variety of chicken dishes on its menu. Its location near San Antonio's largest university campus makes it a popular spot for students to take the stress out of studying with an athletic activity. And it's perfectly acceptable to be a little bit tipsy when you play. 5215 UTSA Blvd., (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio.

The St. Mary's Strip

If you're already a student in San Antonio, chances are you've already found the St. Mary's Strip. If you just got here, chances are you'll discover it soon enough. Located on North St. Mary's Street just off U.S. Highway 281, the walkable entertainment district includes bars, restaurants, retail and plenty of live music. Nightlife destinations including Midnight Swim, Brass Monkey and Paper Tiger all attract plenty of college students looking to dance, drink or catch a band. stmarysstrip.com.

San Antonio Spurs

What can be more classic than attending a game by the five-time NBA Championship-winning San Antonio Spurs? While a championship shot is unlikely this season, a youthful team roster promises to bring new energy into the AT&T Center. Sure, courtside seats are out of most college students' budgets, but check the prices on nosebleed seats. They may be less pricy than you expect. attcenter.com/teams/detail/ san-antonio-spurs.

Bonham Exchange

The historic downtown nightclub — a longtime center point for Alamo City LGBTQ+ culture — has three levels, multiple DJs and more than 10 bar stations. The 18-and-up staple offers plenty of dancing and spectacles for students not yet old enough to imbibe, while the affordable drink specials are bound to be hits with those 21 and older. The building's roots date back to the 19th century, and it's hosted musical acts ranging from the Ramones to Tina Turner over the years. In its current incarnation, it stages drag shows featuring a variety of local and touring performers. 411 Bonham St., (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com.

Blue Star Arts Complex

San Antonio's Blue Star Arts Complex has become a mainstay in the art community, offering more than just galleries to stroll. If you're tired and need to study, visit Halcyon Coffee and Bar Lounge. If you're looking for a quick bite or a craft brew, Blue Star Brewing Co. is right next door. The complex is the epicenter of a free First Friday art walk, and it also provides an ideal entry spot for the city's Mission trail system or for exploring the nearby King William historical neighborhood. 1414 S. Alamo St., (210) 354-3775, bluestarartscomplex.com.

Arts Slideshows

All the fun we saw at San Antonio's Summer of Santa Carla reunited members of the Lost Boys cast

All the fun we saw at San Antonio's Summer of Santa Carla reunited members of the Lost Boys cast
The White Rabbit Look, most San Antonio music fans have no complaints with the Paper Tiger, a club that consistently brings tons of great touring acts to town. Even so, some who cut their teeth on the St. Mary's Strip still have fond memories of the White Rabbit, the venue that previously occupied the building. It's understandable that folks of a certain age, whether they played the older club or just caught shows there, would have some nostalgia tied up in the Rabbit. Photo via Google Maps

20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans

Musicians of city's dissolved symphony reform as San Antonio Philharmonic, launch new season

By Sanford Nowlin

Musicians of city's dissolved symphony reform as San Antonio Philharmonic, launch new season

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live crashes into San Antonio's AT&T Center this weekend

By Kiko Martinez

Attendees can see some of their favorite monster trucks up close at the Hot Wheels Crash Zone pre-show.

San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House kicks off spooky season with discounted pre-sale tickets

By Nina Rangel

Spooktacular San Antonio attraction 13th Floor Haunted House will return for a thirteenth season.

Storytelling show Fantastic Damage brings the laughs to Blind Tiger Comedy Club on Friday

By Kiko Martinez

Fantastic Damage takes place on every fourth Friday of the month.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live crashes into San Antonio's AT&T Center this weekend

By Kiko Martinez

Attendees can see some of their favorite monster trucks up close at the Hot Wheels Crash Zone pre-show.

Storytelling show Fantastic Damage brings the laughs to Blind Tiger Comedy Club on Friday

By Kiko Martinez

Fantastic Damage takes place on every fourth Friday of the month.

San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House kicks off spooky season with discounted pre-sale tickets

By Nina Rangel

Spooktacular San Antonio attraction 13th Floor Haunted House will return for a thirteenth season.

San Antonio Spurs release 2022-2023 schedule, including Mexico City and Austin games

By Michael Karlis

The decision by the Spurs to play four home games outside of the AT&T Center led fans to speculate that the might be considering a relocation.
