San Antonio's Gemini Ink presenting Letters to James Baldwin on Thursday

To close out Pride Month, San Antonio literary nonprofit Gemini Ink is hosting Letters to James Baldwin, a reading, discussion and open mic this Thursday to celebrate the life and legacy of writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin (1924-1987).
Although best known for his novels Go Tell It on the Mountain
, If Beale Street Could Talk
and Giovanni’s Room
as well as the seminal essay collection Notes of a Native Son
, Baldwin’s profundity extended to short stories, plays, poems and essays. He was also a prolific orator who made history as one of the only openly queer Black public figures in the American civil rights movement. Interweaving the personal and political, his work engages themes of race, class, sexuality, masculinity and gender expression.
Attendees will discuss the bravery, candor and long-term impact of Baldwin’s work on the page, on bearing witness to major events in American history and his legacy on the front lines of social justice.
Featured authors Georgie Lee, Aminah Decé and Aaron Deutsch will share Baldwin-inspired works and a community discussion and open mic will follow. For those unable to attend in person, Gemini Ink will livestream the event on its Facebook page.
Free, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26, Gemini Ink, 1111 Navarro St., (210) 734-9673, geminiink.org.
