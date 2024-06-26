WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Gemini Ink presenting Letters to James Baldwin on Thursday

Attendees will discuss the bravery, candor and long-term impact of the writer and civil rights activist's work.

By on Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 11:45 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Author and activist James Baldwin is known for the novels Go Tell It on the Mountain, If Beale Street Could Talk and Giovanni’s Room as well as the seminal essay collection Notes of a Native Son. - Creative Commons / Allan Warren
Creative Commons / Allan Warren
Author and activist James Baldwin is known for the novels Go Tell It on the Mountain, If Beale Street Could Talk and Giovanni’s Room as well as the seminal essay collection Notes of a Native Son.
To close out Pride Month, San Antonio literary nonprofit Gemini Ink is hosting Letters to James Baldwin, a reading, discussion and open mic this Thursday to celebrate the life and legacy of writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin (1924-1987).

Although best known for his novels Go Tell It on the Mountain, If Beale Street Could Talk and Giovanni’s Room as well as the seminal essay collection Notes of a Native Son, Baldwin’s profundity extended to short stories, plays, poems and essays. He was also a prolific orator who made history as one of the only openly queer Black public figures in the American civil rights movement. Interweaving the personal and political, his work engages themes of race, class, sexuality, masculinity and gender expression.

Attendees will discuss the bravery, candor and long-term impact of Baldwin’s work on the page, on bearing witness to major events in American history and his legacy on the front lines of social justice.

Featured authors Georgie Lee, Aminah Decé and Aaron Deutsch will share Baldwin-inspired works and a community discussion and open mic will follow. For those unable to attend in person, Gemini Ink will livestream the event on its Facebook page.

Free, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26, Gemini Ink, 1111 Navarro St., (210) 734-9673, geminiink.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Retama Park track will stage camel and ostrich races

By Stephanie Koithan

Camels can hit speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

Superhero Comic Con bringing big stars to San Antonio this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Actor Chris Pine appears at the Premiere of Paramount Pictures' Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves last year.

San Antonio Spurs to host free NBA Draft watch party at The Rock at La Cantera

By Michael Karlis

Fans will be able to watch the Spurs make the No. 4 and No. 8 picks on The Rock's 40-foot outdoor LED screen.

Source: San Antonio Missions' ballpark could cost $200 million

By Michael Karlis

The MLB gave the minor league San Antonio Missions until Opening Day 2025 to present a proposal for a new ballpark to replace Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Members of San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community celebrate their chosen families

By Bryan Rindfuss

Revelers take part in San Antonio's 2023 Pride celebration.

Source: San Antonio Missions' ballpark could cost $200 million

By Michael Karlis

The MLB gave the minor league San Antonio Missions until Opening Day 2025 to present a proposal for a new ballpark to replace Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Ex-San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White wins championship, loses tooth

By Michael Karlis

Derrick White was traded to Boston in 2022. Even so, he remains an Alamo City fan favorite.

San Antonio performance venues adapting to those with sensory sensitivity

By Sanford Nowlin

The Alamodome's Michelle Brady looks over the stadium's sensory room, which can provide relief for people on the autism spectrum.
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us