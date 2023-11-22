San Antonio's Ghoulish Book Festival returning in March

The gathering will feature New York Times-bestselling author Daniel Kraus, two-time Stoker Award nominee Jessica McHugh and Texas-based writer RJ Joseph.

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 10:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge RJ Joseph (Hell Hath No Sorrow like a Woman Haunted), Jessica McHugh (Rabbits in the Garden) and Daniel Kraus (Whalefall) are the guests of honor at the next Ghoulish Book Festival. - Courtesy Photo / Ghoulish Book Festival
Courtesy Photo / Ghoulish Book Festival
RJ Joseph (Hell Hath No Sorrow like a Woman Haunted), Jessica McHugh (Rabbits in the Garden) and Daniel Kraus (Whalefall) are the guests of honor at the next Ghoulish Book Festival.
Homegrown horror-fiction convention the Ghoulish Book Festival is returning for a third year.

Scheduled for March 15-17, the gory gathering will feature New York Times-bestselling author Daniel Kraus, two-time Stoker Award nominee Jessica McHugh and Texas-based writer and professor RJ Joseph as guests of honor. If Kraus' name sounds familiar, it may because he's collaborated with director Guillermo del Toro on work including the concept for the Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water.

The Ghoulish Book Festival will include panels, author readings, contests, autograph sessions and more, according to its organizers. A book fair featuring roughly two dozen publishers and authors will be open to both to paid attendees and free to the general public.

click to enlarge Author and artist Bettty Rocksteady created new artwork for the festival. - Betty Rocksteady
Betty Rocksteady
Author and artist Bettty Rocksteady created new artwork for the festival.
As with previous incarnations of the fest, it will haunt three floors of downtown's early 1900s-era Hermann Sons building.

The Ghoulish Book Festival is the brainchild of San Antonio publishers Max Booth III and Lori Michelle, the couple behind Ghoulish Books, which is both a horror small press and a horror-themed bookstore in Selma. For transparency's sake, Booth is an occasional contributor to the Current.

Authors and publishers included in the book fair include Ghoulish Books, October Nights Press, Little Ghosts Books, Broken River Books, Tenebrous Books, Salt Heart Press, Victoria Nations, Curious Corvid Publishing, Grace R. Reynolds, Madness Heart Press, Preston Fassel, Robert Saucedo, Tom Deady, Matthew M. Bartlett, Wile E. Young, Wesley Southard, Celso Hurtado, Chris Panatiar, Tiffany Meuret, L.P. Hernandez, Michael Tichy, Sonora Taylor, Andrew Hilbert, My Horror Confessional, and House of Blood.

Badges for Ghoulish Book Festival are available for sale online.

$75, Friday-Sunday, March 15-17, 2024, Hermann Sons Home Association, 525 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 570-7224, ghoulishbookfest.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Original Annie movie star, others to appear in San Antonio this weekend

By Kiko Martinez

Actress Aileen Quinn (right) will appear in San Antonio this weekend at the 5th Annual Upside Down '80s Celebration.

Alamo Lights holiday celebration returns this weekend

By Michael Karlis

The trees around the Alamo are wrapped with Christmas lights each year.

'America's Favorite Husband' Steve Treviño is back in San Antonio for three shows at the Tobin Center

By Michael Karlis

Treviño has racked up three comedy specials, landing one each on Showtime, Netflix and Amazon.

Ford Holiday River Parade will bring cheer to the San Antonio River Walk on Friday, Nov. 24

By Colin Houston

This year's parade theme is "Holiday Stories."

Also in Arts

Cool as Ice: George Gervin's new memoir offers insight into the Spurs legend's ability to connect

By M. Solis

Gervin's memoir is a brisk 336 pages and 20 chapters.

San Antonio Spurs fans go after Gregg Popovich online over losing streak

By Michael Karlis

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters during a post game presser that for his team to improve, they need to "get tired of getting your ass kicked."

Making Art Accessible: San Antonio artists embrace the flexible format of prints

By Bryan Rindfuss

Six Yellow Conchas, Eva Marengo Sanchez

Six holiday markets offering locally made gifts in San Antonio

By Macks Cook

The San Antonio Museum of Art's Holiday Museum Market returns on Dec. 9.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us